Suggest a link
Site description
Î.S. Gările şi Staţiile Auto
The site URL:
http://www.autogara.md
Categories:
Europe ::: Eastern Europe ::: Moldova
Description:
Moldova Ministry of Transport and Roads Infrastructure website has details of bus stations and interurban domestic and international services, including online ticketing.
Filter site type:
Government, Timetable Information
The moderator's vote:
No
Rate from users:
No
Jumps to the site:
0
Jumps from the site:
0
Comments:
No comments
Add comment:
Name:
E-Mail:
Comment:
Your rate:
- No -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Enter the characters you see in the image:
Powered by
CNCat 4.4.2
Powered by
CNCat 4.4.2